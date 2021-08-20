Toyota Indiana expecting production cuts to vehicle manufacturing

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota Indiana has confirmed the company is projecting cuts to its vehicle manufacturing and supply chain over the next month.

Toyota Indiana officials sent the following statement to 14 News on Friday:

Due to COVID-19 and unexpected events with our supply chain, Toyota is experiencing additional shortages that will affect production at most of our North American plants. While the situation remains fluid and complex, our manufacturing and supply chain teams have worked diligently to develop countermeasures to minimize the impact on production. In North America, we are projecting a reduction of approximately 60,000 to 90,000 vehicles in August. As for September, we are projecting a reduction of 80,000 vehicles, but the situation remains very fluid.

As a result, Toyota Indiana will have some planned downtime. In our East Plant, we will suspend production on Friday, September 17. In our West Plant, we will suspend production from Tuesday, September 14 to Friday, September 17.

We do not anticipate any impact to employment at this time.

