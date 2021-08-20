Birthday Club
Touchdown Live Scoreboard, Week 1

Watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 for highlights
Touchdown Live Scoreboard
Touchdown Live Scoreboard(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

We have more than 20 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Touchdown Live for highlights and top plays starting at 10:35 p.m.

