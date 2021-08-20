Touchdown Live Scoreboard, Week 1
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.
We have more than 20 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.
After games wrap up for the evening, make sure to watch Touchdown Live for highlights and top plays starting at 10:35 p.m.
