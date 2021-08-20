Three men arrested after undercover buy operation in Dubois Co.

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Dubois Co. operation involving a series of undercover drug purchases has resulted in the arrests of three people who are now facing felony charges.

Prosecutor Anthony Quinn said the operation was a part of Dubois Co. law enforcement’s commitment to removing drugs from the streets and keeping citizens safe.

Officials say the undercover controlled buys took place during the winter and early spring of 2021. In each case, an undercover officer or confidential informant contacted a suspected drug dealer, made arrangements to buy meth, then met the suspect and bought the drugs with marked bills. In such investigations, the controlled buy is recorded and video taped, as well as monitored in real time by nearby officers.

The people who were arrested and charged are:

Hunter W. Brown, 24, Velpen, two counts dealing meth, Level 4 felony, and one count dealing meth, Level 5 felony. Brown also received additional charges due to an incident that happened when he was arrested on the dealing warrant: one count possession of meth, Level 5 felony, one count of trafficking with an inmate, Level 5 felony.

Three men arrested after undercover buy operation (Dubois County Prosecutors Office)

Officials say, Brown is being held on a $5,000 full cash or $10,000 surety bond and is required to participate in community corrections enhanced pre-trial monitoring as a condition of that bond.

James R. Monroe Sr., 59, Jasper, two counts of dealing in meth between one and five grams with an enhancing circumstance, Level 3 felony. Monroe’s bond was set at $20,000 full cash or $40,000 surety bond. He is also required to participate in community corrections enhanced pre-trial monitoring as a condition of that bond.

Three men arrested after undercover buy operation (Dubois County Prosecutors Office)

Damon Langdon, 44, Huntingburg, two counts of dealing in meth, Level 4 felony. Langdon also received additional charges due to an incident that happened when he was arrested on the dealing warrant: one count possession of meth, Level 6 felony, one count maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 felony, and one count possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.

Three men arrested after undercover buy operation (Dubois County Prosecutors Office)

Langdon is being held without bond. Prosecutor Anthony Quinn said there is another drug dealing case pending against Langdon.

Quinn also said there are two additional warrants connected to the controlled buy operation that remain outstanding at this time.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.