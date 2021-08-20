Birthday Club
Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk returning in-person

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community officials announced on Friday the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk will return to Evansville in Sep. for their in-person fundraiser event.

The annual event was held virtually last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but officials say they plan to have the event on Sunday Sep. 26 this year at Eastland Mall. Although the event is in-person, there will also be a virtual option for those who chose to participate in the program from their own home or neighborhood.

Development Director, Evansville, Rachel Smith says, “After a year apart, we are excited to see everyone join together as one community. The health and safety of our community are, and always have been our top priorities. After consulting with local health officials, we are confident we can once again gather together as one community of hope and compassion, united by a desire to save lives from breast cancer.”

They say the funds raised support Komen’s advocacy, research investments and support of people facing breast cancer.

People who want to participate in the event should go to Komen.org/Evansvillewalk to sign up.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

