Southridge hungry to carry on tradition of excellence on the gridiron

Rising crop of talent standing out after losing talented senior class
By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southridge football program is coming off another impressive season, earning both sectional and regional crowns, while falling one game short of a return to the state title game.

Coach Scott Buening and his talented senior class lived up to their dominant standard last season, but this summer was all about rebranding.

Although the Raiders are feeling the loss of some talented playmakers, Buening is confident his team has the experienced pieces needed to succeed. Players expected to take on the leadership role this year include senior fullback Aidan Jochem, senior safety and wingback Kaden Neukam, as well as Reid Schroeder.

“It helped having all those guys last year, with all the guys who are out there now shadowing them for a whole year learning their tendencies and what they were good at - what made them good,” Jochem said. “I think everyone’s just ready to get going, ready for the first game and see where the season takes us.”

With these leaders showing them the ropes, this next batch of Raiders are ready to eat.

”The thing about this group is they’re hungry,” Buening said. “There’s a lot of names of guys that people don’t know. It’s not that they were bad players, they played behind some really good kids. They’re excited for their opportunity, excited to come out and do the things that they’ve worked so hard to do. This is their opportunity to put their mark and stamp on the program.”

“The way that the coaches have prepared us,” Neukam said. “We should be able to pick up where we left off. It’s up to us.”

