Owensboro using last year’s state title loss as fuel for redemptive season

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro football team produced a near-perfect season in 2020, falling short in the Class 5A KHSAA state championship.

Following last year’s disappointing finish, the Red Devils take the field this season with a renewed sense of purpose, and their eyes set on revenge.

For the last time, senior quarterback and Rutgers commitment Gavin Wimsatt will lead the way for the Red Devils, along with many returning starters on both sides of the ball.

After losing some key skill players, Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin says he’s looking for his veterans to become leaders alongside the star quarterback.

Fallin plans to use last season as fuel for this group of Red Devils.

“Obviously if it gets that close, and you come up just short, it definitely is something that stays in your mind as you move forward,” Fallin said. “As a coaching staff, we’ve spend a lot of time and thought about what we do to get back and finish the job. You can’t get too caught up thinking about that on the day to day. Focus on today, focus on being a little bit better at the end of practice than we were at the beginning.”

Owensboro is set to open its season with a home matchup against St. Xavier on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.