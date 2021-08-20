Owensboro Public Schools project confidence in safety despite quarantined students

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools are a little more than a week into the 2021-22 school year.

Already, school officials say they are seeing a number of students quarantined due to either COVID-19 exposure or testing positive for the virus.

“We’re certainly seeing some quarantines,” Jared Revlett, the public information officer for Owensboro Public Schools said. “The overwhelming majority of those are coming from students who have contacts at home. As far as in a school setting, we’re not really seeing any issues with that.”

School and public officials made it clear they are not concerned about the safety of masked, in-person classes. Officials say they believe that face-to-face learning is the best way for students to learn and retain information.

“We are seeing cases increase with children, but I don’t think we can say the transmission is happening in schools right now,” Green River District Health Department Director Clay Horton said.

Owensboro Public Schools declined to comment on the number of students in quarantine, but school officials did reaffirm they are confident that the spread is happening at home or other events, and not in the classroom.

