Owensboro naming HydroFair race after Scott McNeal Pierce

Scott McNeal
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson made a special announcement Friday about the 2021 Owensboro HyrdroFair.

He says there will be a “Scott McNeal Pierce Day,” and the race will be named in memory of him.

Pierce is a former hydroplane racer who passed away last year.

We’re told Pierce was instrumental in getting the race to Owensboro.

The announcement was just made, so we will update this story.

