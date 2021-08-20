New Hope Animal Rescue gets $100,000 debt paid off

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say New Hope Animal Rescue’s building was paid off a total of $100,000.

The debt was paid off by Larry Bennett, owner of Audubon Chrysler.

Owner of New Hope, Paula Hawkins says, “It was just a big relief, I was happy it just meant a brighter future for the animals here, the ones that we help and for him to do that it meant a lot to us.”

Hawkins also says they are always in need of donations like food and litter. If you can’t adopt, you can go to the shelter’s Facebook page and donate from there.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.