Muhlenberg Co. leaders to make statement on vaccines

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County leaders are expected to make a statement on vaccines Friday.

That’s set for 4 p.m. at the county board of education building in Powderly.

We’ll be following that and have more as it happens.

This comes as Muhlenberg County students head back to school on Monday.

All grades nine through 12 have classes in the west campus.

Masks are required per Governor Andy Beshear’s guidelines.

Social distancing will continue even at lunch.

