Motorcycle driver killed in Warrick Co. crash

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We’ve learned a crash last weekend in Warrick County claimed the life of a motorcycle driver.

The Sheriff says it happened around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 14.

The crash report shows a motorcycle driven by 39-year-old Luke Helms crashed with an SUV at SR 66 and SR 261.

It shows Helms was killed.

An obituary for him shows funeral services are Friday afternoon.

The report doesn’t give much information about the driver of the SUV, but notes show a woman was taken to the hospital.

