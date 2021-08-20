Mobile vaccine clinic coming to Warrick Co.
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State health officials will be hosting a drive-thru vaccination clinic and testing Friday in Warrick County.
It’s happening Friday and Saturday at the Elberfeld Volunteer Fire Department.
It’s open to the public from 12 to 8 p.m.
Health officials will be offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
You can also get a COVID-19 test.
They’ll have PCR and rapid Binax tests.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.