Mobile vaccine clinic coming to Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State health officials will be hosting a drive-thru vaccination clinic and testing Friday in Warrick County.

It’s happening Friday and Saturday at the Elberfeld Volunteer Fire Department.

It’s open to the public from 12 to 8 p.m.

Health officials will be offering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

You can also get a COVID-19 test.

They’ll have PCR and rapid Binax tests.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.