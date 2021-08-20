Jasper football looking forward to challenge of building on strong 2020 season

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper football team hopes to pick up from its momentum sustained last year, starting in Friday’s season opener against Memorial.

The Wildcats proved themselves this past season, finishing second in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference (SIAC) with a 7-3 overall record. This success comes after just rejoining the highly competitive conference in 2020.

One returning contributor that will be a major anchor for Jasper’s offense is all-state tight end, Connor Foley. The three-sport athlete helped spark the Wildcats to win the Class 4A state baseball championship back in June.

On the other side of the ball, all-conference defensive lineman Jacob Potts is expected to be a force to reckon with this year.

Although now competing in a tough conference, the Wildcats are excited to face an experienced Memorial team to kick off the 2020 season.

“Our kids adjusted well,” Jasper head coach Tony Lewis said. “I thought coming out of the gate against Memorial, a really tough team, they’ll obviously be really tough this year with 20 returning starters. That’s a good opening game for us. We kind of are able to measure where we are, and see what we need to work on. It was kind of a feel-out type of year, last year. I feel like our kids understand that we can compete with anybody in our league. We showed that last year, and we’ve got to build on that.”

”We showed last year that we’re not just there for no reason,” Potts said. “We’re a good team - hard workers, good football players.”

Jasper will kick off its season against Memorial on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.