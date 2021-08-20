Hot and humid weekend with scattered storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Warm and humid air remains anchored over the Tri-State. The weekend will be mainly sunny and hot with some afternoon thunderstorms possible each day. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will climb to near 90 degrees. Patchy fog will be possible each morning. The heat stays with us through much of next week with daily highs rising into the low to middle 90s. High humidity will make these temps feel like triple-digits during the afternoons.

