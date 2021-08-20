Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Hot and humid weekend with scattered storms

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Warm and humid air remains anchored over the Tri-State. The weekend will be mainly sunny and hot with some afternoon thunderstorms possible each day. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will climb to near 90 degrees. Patchy fog will be possible each morning. The heat stays with us through much of next week with daily highs rising into the low to middle 90s. High humidity will make these temps feel like triple-digits during the afternoons.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of fatal accident on Morgan Avenue.
Coroner releases identity of person killed in Morgan Ave. accident
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
Missing Plymouth 11-month-old found dead
Jackie Leeg
Sheriff: Deputies find missing Henderson man following multi-agency search
Ind. reports 256 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

8/20 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/20 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert 8/20
14 First Alert 8/20
Heat Returns, Isolated Storms
Warmer temps, scattered storms through weekend