Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The outlook is rather grim on the most recent wave of COVID-19 cases in the area, according to the President of Deaconess Health System.

Schools are feeling the effects of delays in food manufacturing brought on by the pandemic. Jasper officials say they have struggled to maintain a supply of school lunches.

Not so fast on kick-off for the high school football season as some area teams are forced to cancel due to COVID.

It’s Thunder on the Ohio Kentucky style as the Hydro Fair roars back to the Owensboro riverfront this weekend.

