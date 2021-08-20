Birthday Club
Advertisement

Fog Early, Isolated Storms

By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fog early then becoming mostly sunny with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon. High temps will climb into the upper 80s behind southerly winds. The severe weather threat is low but slow moving storms will produce torrential rainfall.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon. Saturday afternoon, becoming partly sunny with high temps in the mid to upper 80s behind southerly winds. The severe weather threat is low.

Sunday, mostly sunny and hotter with high temps ascending into the lower 90s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

