Federal grand jury indicts several in Owensboro meth cases

((Source: RNN))
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say a federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned two Indictments last week charging seven people with conspiring to traffic in large amounts of meth in Daviess Co. during several months in 2020 and 2021.

Officials also say an Indictment unsealed this week in U.S. District Court charges the following people:

Darrell Murphy, 46, of Madisonville, Kentucky

Terry Cook, 43, of Owensboro, Kentucky

Noah Boswell, 39, of Owensboro, Kentucky

William Darmell Murphy, 58, of Owensboro, Kentucky

Elizabeth Breanne Harris, 39, of Owensboro, Kentucky

They are all being charged with having conspired with each other, and others, to possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of meth in the Daviess County area between May 27, 2020 and January 27, 2021.

Officials say, the second unsealed Indictment charges Jamarquius D. Trice, age 32, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Jermaine Lee, Sr., 48, of Owensboro, with having conspired with each other, and others, to possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of meth in the Daviess County area between August 24, 2020, and February 1, 2021.

They say, if they are convicted, the defendants each face a sentence of 10 years to life in prison. The cases are still being investigated.

