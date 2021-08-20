Evansville man setting world land speed records in auto racing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, an introduction is in order for Evansville native and world record-holder, Jack Rogers.

The Bosse High School graduate holds the world land speed record in the production category. Putting this into perspective, Rogers drove 225.366 miles per hour in a 1982 Chevy Camaro.

This feat was accomplished back in 2008 during the World of Speed event at Bonneville Salt Flats Speedway in Wendover, Utah.

Nearly a decade and a half after his record-setting drive, 14 News caught up with Rogers on what keeps his foot on the gas.

“Just the satisfaction of a job well done out there,” Rogers said. “And we pick the people to execute this project that can take it to completion safely.”

Rogers says he no longer sits behind the wheel, but he enjoys continuing to help his team post new records.

