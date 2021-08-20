Birthday Club
Dozens of racing teams across North America slated to compete at Owensboro HydroFair

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The roar of hydroplane boats will soon take over downtown as the Owensboro HydroFair comes to life this weekend.

From 1969 to 1979, hydroplane racing was an annual event on the Owensboro riverfront. Now over 40 years later, these boats are back and ready to zoom over the Ohio River.

More than 60 hydroplane racing teams from all over the U.S. and Canada will compete in the American Powerboat Association’s North American Championships this weekend. City leaders are anticipating around 20,000 people attending, and hotels have filled up quickly.

“Downtown ones have been basically sold out for several weeks for race weekend, and obviously the balcony rooms are at a premium, so folks can enjoy all the racing action from the balcony,” Tim Ross, the city of Owensboro’s director of public events said. “So it certainly brings another bump in tourism for us. The downtown restaurants will be pretty busy as well, as we have quite a few folks from out of market that follow the hydroplane racing circuit.”

The racing is going to be fast and furious with several different divisions of hydroplane boats set to compete.

“There are different class boats, which are different sizes and go different speeds,” Dave Kirk with Visit Owensboro said. “Of course, we have the Grand Prix [boats] which go 170 miles per hour. You go on a jet ski, you’re doing 30 [miles per hour], you feel like you’re doing 100 [miles per hour]. Of course, they’ll have the pit area over in English Park.”

Fans can watch anywhere along the entire riverfront from English Park down to Smothers Park, or the RiverPark Center.

