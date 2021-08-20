Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Demo complete on former Newburgh Presbyterian Church

By Jessica Costello
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly two years after its final service, The Newburgh Presbyterian Church is gone.

Crews wrapped up demo work Friday.

[Previous: Newburgh Presbyterian Church bids farewell]

The church was around for about 179 years before attendance began to decline, and church leaders decided to close.

Last year, a construction company submitted a proposal to change the zoning of the property, in hopes of building an apartment complex.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of fatal accident on Morgan Avenue.
Coroner releases identity of person killed in Morgan Ave. accident
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
Missing Plymouth 11-month-old found dead
Jackie Leeg
Sheriff: Deputies find missing Henderson man following multi-agency search
Indiana HS football teams dealing with COVID-19 cancellations ahead of opening week
Indiana HS football teams dealing with COVID-19 cancellations ahead of opening week

Latest News

Catholic school parents start petition to reverse mask mandate
Catholic school parents start petition to reverse mask mandate
Catholic school parents start petition to reverse mask mandate
Catholic school parents start petition to reverse mask mandate
Newburgh Presbyterian Church demolished
Newburgh Presbyterian Church demolished
Owensboro HydroFair race named in memory of Scott Pierce
Owensboro HydroFair race named in memory of Scott Pierce