Demo complete on former Newburgh Presbyterian Church
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly two years after its final service, The Newburgh Presbyterian Church is gone.
Crews wrapped up demo work Friday.
The church was around for about 179 years before attendance began to decline, and church leaders decided to close.
Last year, a construction company submitted a proposal to change the zoning of the property, in hopes of building an apartment complex.
