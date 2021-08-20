Demo complete on former Newburgh Presbyterian Church

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly two years after its final service, The Newburgh Presbyterian Church is gone.

Crews wrapped up demo work Friday.

[Previous: Newburgh Presbyterian Church bids farewell]

The church was around for about 179 years before attendance began to decline, and church leaders decided to close.

Last year, a construction company submitted a proposal to change the zoning of the property, in hopes of building an apartment complex.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.