Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

COVID booster shots being offered in Wayne Co. next week

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - COVID booster shots will be available to the immunocompromised in Wayne County starting Monday.

If you qualify, you’ll need to set up an appointment.

Health officials say masks will be required while getting the shot.

Curbside vaccinations are also being offered.

You’ll need to bring your vaccination card and current insurance card too.

The boosters are free, and you can call the health department at 618-842-5166 to sign up.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of fatal accident on Morgan Avenue.
Coroner releases identity of person killed in Morgan Ave. accident
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
Missing Plymouth 11-month-old found dead
Jackie Leeg
Sheriff: Deputies find missing Henderson man following multi-agency search
Ind. reports 256 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

KWC boosts connectivity with upgrades across campus
KWC boosts connectivity with upgrades across campus.
KWC boosts connectivity with upgrades across campus
Muhlenberg Co. leaders to make statement on vaccines
Mobile vaccine clinic coming to Warrick Co.