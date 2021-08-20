COVID booster shots being offered in Wayne Co. next week

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - COVID booster shots will be available to the immunocompromised in Wayne County starting Monday.

If you qualify, you’ll need to set up an appointment.

Health officials say masks will be required while getting the shot.

Curbside vaccinations are also being offered.

You’ll need to bring your vaccination card and current insurance card too.

The boosters are free, and you can call the health department at 618-842-5166 to sign up.

