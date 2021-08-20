COVID-19 surge affecting schools, healthcare workers throughout Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - In midst of an ongoing surge of the COVID-19 delta variant, among those facing the worst effects right now are schools, hospitals and health care workers.

When the coronavirus hit Rockport Elementary School in Spencer County, it hit it hard.

“We have several students who are positive, but we also have several students who are quarantined, that number would push up to almost 50% of Rockport elementary, so that’s where it’s at - that balancing beam of what to do,” Dr. Richard Rutherford, the superintendent with South Spencer County Schools said.

What the school district did was move back to online learning. Rockport Elementary is the first school to return to virtual this school year, but it’s far from the only place struggling to cope with rising virus numbers.

“Yesterday, we passed a record that none of us wanted to see,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a briefing Thursday. “We had more people in the ICU yesterday fighting for their lives from COVID than we have had at any point during this pandemic.”

Kentucky officials announced 466 people in Kentucky are now in intensive care with the virus, beating out the prior high of 460 patients from December.

On Kentucky’s COVID-19 map, a county is considered as a “red zone” when it averages more than 25 new cases per day. As of Thursday, almost the entire state is sitting in red.

Union County alone averages about 148 new cases per day. All of this puts a major strain on healthcare workers.

“I’m going to put this in context, particularly if you’re going to the hospital for COVID care and you have chosen not to be vaccinated,” Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner said. “You will be going to exhausted healthcare providers who are understaffed in providing care for you for a disease that was preventable largely because of the vaccinations.”

Gov. Beshear says 21 Kentucky hospitals are facing critical staffing shortages. Because of these shortages, health officials say people should not go to an emergency room for a COVID test, and if you don’t have an emergency, don’t go to the hospital.

The Governor also announced that next week will be known as Kentucky Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week. He hopes people use the time to reach out, serve and care for healthcare workers.

