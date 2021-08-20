Catholic school parents start petition to reverse mask mandate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lauren Gries and other parents of Evansville Catholic Diocese schools have started a petition to reverse the mask mandate to make them optional again.

On Friday August 13 Evansville Catholic Diocese schools announced masks would be required in all common spaces.

In response, Lauren Gries says she felt it should be up to parents to decide whether their child should wear a mask. She also says she is frustrated with the lack of communication from the diocese.

”We are asking questions. We should at least get our questions answered and right now we aren’t getting any answers. We are getting brushed off with a simple little paragraph that says I’m sorry you’re frustrated,” Gries says.

