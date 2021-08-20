Affidavit: Woman arrested, accused of dealing heroin

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail on drug dealing charges months after authorities say they set up a controlled buy from her.

Back in May, detectives say they provided an informant with money along with an audio/video device and an audio transmitter before meeting up with 44-year-old Natali Rice.

They say the buy was set in the 1200 block of South Weinbach.

According to the affidavit, the informant went into an apartment on South Weinbach, where authorities heard the informant and a woman talking about heroin and fentanyl.

The informant came back out a few minutes later and drove off.

Detectives later met back up with the informant. They say the informant had a couple of wadded-up pieces of paper that had a rock-like substance inside.

Officials say it tested positive for heroin.

Detectives say they reviewed the video of the buy and saw Natali Rice hand the informant the wadded-up paper in return for money.

Rice was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Thursday afternoon.

