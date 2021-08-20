90-year-old missing Henderson Co. man found alive, caregivers speak about their search

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - 90-year-old Jackie Leeg is recovering in the hospital after he was missing for more than 72 hours.

Emergency responders say they found him conscious and responsive Thursday night.

Janice Wilson, one of Leeg’s caregivers, searched for him alongside first responders.

“They had this place covered,” said Wilson. “They were all over the place looking.”

Wilson says her sister couldn’t find Leeg Monday morning.

They called for help, and around 20 agencies from Kentucky and Indiana assisted in the search.

K-9′s, people on foot and on four-wheelers came, then Deputy Terry Harman finally found Leeg using a drone.

“He did a outstanding job,” said Henderson County Sheriff David Crafton. “He was very persistent and continued each day, using all of his daylight ours to search these areas.”

Leeg was found in a side-by-side. It had fallen in a ditch and tipped onto the driver’s side, trapping Leeg inside.

Deputy Harman found him with only a couple of minutes of drone battery left. Crafton says he’s lucky to be alive.

“We had an idea that he could tough his way through some of it, but that seemed like a long time to have passed,” said Crafton. “We were somewhat surprised when we did find him and he was still alive.”

“I didn’t think he would be alive, and when I was on my way out here, I called my sister and she screamed through the phone ‘he’s alive!’ and I was so excited,” Wilson said.

Leeg’s dog, ‘Howdy’, went missing weeks ago. Wilson says she thinks Leeg had set out to find him.

“He was missing his dog, the dog had been missing for two weeks and he was missing the dog so bad.”

Leeg broke some bones in his lower spine and fractured a rib.

Sheriff Crafton says finding him wouldn’t have been possible without the help of so many agencies.

