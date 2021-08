4 new COVID deaths and 766 new cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting four new COVID-19 related deaths and 766 new cases since Tuesday.

Of those newly reported cases, 281 were in Daviess County, 16 in Hancock County, 195 in Henderson County, 33 in McLean County, 85 in Ohio County, 89 in Union County, and 67 in Webster County.

Officials say the COVID-19 related deaths were one resident of Daviess County, one resident of Ohio County, one resident of Union County, and one resident of Webster County.

Muhlenberg County officials are set to make an announcement on vaccines Friday afternoon.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 12,683 cases, 202 deaths, 49.01% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,777 cases, 70 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,550 cases, 160 deaths

Ohio Co. - 3,061 cases, 58 deaths, 34.09% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 5,902 cases, 85 deaths, 37.84% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,792 cases, 26 deaths, 36.81% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,047 cases, 31 deaths, 40.94% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,824 cases, 18 deaths, 30.61% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 989 cases, 16 deaths, 47.85% vaccinated

