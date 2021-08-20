Birthday Club
3 charged with kidnapping in Daviess Co.(Daviess Co. Detention Center)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three people are facing kidnapping and other charges in Daviess County.

Deputies say they were called late Thursday night to the 3000 block of Creek Branch Cove.

They say a caller reported a woman was screaming and possibly forced into a car by three people.

As deputies were looking around, they say they spotted a car matching the description.

Inside, they say they found the woman who appeared to have minor injuries. Deputies say they learned she had been assaulted and forced into the car.

They say she was with 27-year-old William Leachman, 24-year-old Jontaya Buckner, and 29-year-old Preston Williams.

At one point, deputies say the victim tried to run to a home on Millers Mill Road to call for help, but she was pulled back into the car and continued to be driven around.

Deputies say there was a strong smell of marijuana, and nearly seven ounces of meth was found in the car.

Leachman, Buckner, and Williams were all arrested.

