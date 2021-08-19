Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Beshear holding Team Kentucky update

(Governor Andy Beshear)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Beshear is giving another Team Kentucky update Thursday morning.

That’s set for 11:30 a.m. CST.

You’ll be able to watch that here.

The Governor is expected to update Kentuckians on economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the Commonwealth, the Delta variant and vaccinations against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of fatal accident on Morgan Avenue.
Coroner releases identity of person killed in Morgan Ave. accident
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
CenterPoint power outages
Outages leave 2,700 in the dark in Evansville
DNR: Body pulled from Wabash River in Knox Co. identified
Ind. reports 3 new area COVID deaths, 158 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Rockport Elementary learning virtually this week due to COVID cases, quarantines
Rockport Elementary learning virtually this week due to COVID cases, quarantines
Ind. reports 256 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
Missing Plymouth 11-month-old found dead
Rockport Elementary learning virtually this week due to COVID cases, quarantines