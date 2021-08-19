Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Warmer temps, scattered storms through weekend

8/17 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/17 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -No big changes to the ongoing weather pattern anchored over the Tri-State.  Scattered showers possible Thursday evening with a low of 69.  Partly sunny and warmer on Friday with a high of 90.  Scattered storms possible late Friday and early Saturday with a low of 71 Saturday morning.  Daily highs will hover in the low 90s into next week with a daily chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of fatal accident on Morgan Avenue.
Coroner releases identity of person killed in Morgan Ave. accident
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
CenterPoint power outages
Outages leave 2,700 in the dark in Evansville
DNR: Body pulled from Wabash River in Knox Co. identified
Ind. reports 3 new area COVID deaths, 158 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

14 First Alert 8/19 - Midday
14 First Alert 8/19 - Midday
Showers Ending Early
14 First Alert 8/19
14 First Alert 8/19
8/17 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Stagnant weather pattern continues through the weekend