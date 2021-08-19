Warmer temps, scattered storms through weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -No big changes to the ongoing weather pattern anchored over the Tri-State. Scattered showers possible Thursday evening with a low of 69. Partly sunny and warmer on Friday with a high of 90. Scattered storms possible late Friday and early Saturday with a low of 71 Saturday morning. Daily highs will hover in the low 90s into next week with a daily chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

