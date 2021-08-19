Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Crews working on water main on 4th Street in Owensboro

Crews working on water main in Owensboro.
Crews working on water main in Owensboro.(Owensboro Municipal Utilities.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Municipal Utilities say crews are working on a 20-inch water main on Fourth Street near Daviess County Middle School.

They say work started Thursday morning.

Traffic lanes in the area will be restricted while crews are working.

Officials ask drivers to be cautious in the area.

Construction is expected to end Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

