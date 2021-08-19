Toyota set to make special donation announcement
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a sugar-coated event happening Thursday night in Princeton.
Many have heard that Greek’s Candy store is returning and the community is invited to celebrate.
Officials say the folks from Toyota will be there to make a donation, regarding the project.
That’s set for 5:30 outside the building on Hart Street.
There will, of course, be free candy and old-fashioned sodas.
