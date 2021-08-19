Thursday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On alert for a flash flood warning in Spencer County.

30 people are unaccounted for in devastating flooding in North Carolina. Officials say it was spawned by what was left of Tropical Storm Fred.

Authorities in Hopkins County say a man they’ve been searching for all week is in jail. It all stems from several shootings in St. Charles, Kentucky.

Henderson County school officials say they are dealing with a bus driver shortage, something many on a national level are facing too. Some say buses are running double or triple their usual routes to get kids to school.

