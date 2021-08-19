Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On alert for a flash flood warning in Spencer County.

30 people are unaccounted for in devastating flooding in North Carolina. Officials say it was spawned by what was left of Tropical Storm Fred.

Authorities in Hopkins County say a man they’ve been searching for all week is in jail. It all stems from several shootings in St. Charles, Kentucky.

Henderson County school officials say they are dealing with a bus driver shortage, something many on a national level are facing too. Some say buses are running double or triple their usual routes to get kids to school.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

USI, UE students move into campus this week
Evansville man arrested on neglect charges
Authorities arrest wanted man in Hopkins Co. after chase
UE students move into campus this week