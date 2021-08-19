Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Study: Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s protection from delta variant weaker after 90 days

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A British study finds protection against the delta variant from the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines weakens within 90 days after the second dose.

The authors noted that two doses of either vaccine still gave at least the same level of protection as after getting a natural coronavirus infection.

The study also said people who were vaccinated after a COVID-19 infection had even more protection than vaccinated individuals who had not had COVID-19.

Also, vaccinated people infected with the delta variant carried “similar peak levels of virus” as unvaccinated people, whereas with the alpha variant, the virus load was much lower in those infected after vaccination.

The study of more than 3 million COVID-19 tests was conducted by Oxford University, Britain’s Office of National Statistics, and the Department for Health and Social Care.

The study has not yet undergone peer review before publication in a scientific journal.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved for emergency use in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police on scene of fatal accident on Morgan Avenue.
EPD: Crews called to fatal accident on E. Morgan Ave.
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
CenterPoint power outages
Outages leave 2,700 in the dark in Evansville
DNR: Body pulled from Wabash River in Knox Co. identified
Ind. reports 3 new area COVID deaths, 158 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

USI, UE students move into campus this week
USI, UE students move into campus this week
Evansville man arrested on neglect charges.
Evansville man arrested on neglect charges
Toyota set to make special donation announcement
Authorities arrest wanted man in Hopkins Co. after chase.
Authorities arrest wanted man in Hopkins Co. after chase