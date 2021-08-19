Showers Ending Early

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is an urban and small stream Flood Advisory until 7:00 a.m. Use caution during the morning commute due to minor flooding. Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. High temps will remain in the mid-80s s with a heat index in the lower 90s. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and lightning.

Friday, becoming mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon. Muggy as high temps remain slightly below normal in the mid-80s. The severe weather threat is low but slow moving storms will produce torrential rainfall.

Saturday, partly sunny with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon. High temps in the mid to upper 80s behind southerly winds. The severe weather threat is low.

Sunday, mostly sunny and hotter with high temps in the upper 80s to 90-degrees.

