Rockport Elementary learning virtually this week due to COVID cases, quarantines

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders at Rockport Elementary say they are virtually learning due to positive COVID cases and quarantines.

Officials say over the past week, they saw a few cases, which resulted in quarantines.

They say they would have nearly 40% of their staff out due to being sick and quarantines this week, so they decide to turn to remote learning.

On Friday, they say they will reevaluate the situation to determine if they will continue virtual learning or come back to class next week.

When Rockport does return to the classrooms, officials say they will be requiring all students and staff to wear masks.

They say all students have to wear masks in the hallways and in and out of the classroom where distancing is not possible.

Students will be allowed to take their masks off in the classroom when they are facing forward.

Officials say masks may also be removed during lunch and when outside.

Masks will continue to be required on busses for all students and staff.

Officials say they will also be implementing social distancing practices throughout the school.

You can find more information on the school’s current situation and their COVID guidelines here.

