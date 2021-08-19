Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Resurrection Catholic School changing COVID policies following outbreak

Officials: Over 50 students currently out of school due to quarantine procedures
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - School leaders at Resurrection Catholic School reported Wednesday evening that more than 50 students are out of school due to COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents, Father Jerry Pratt and Principal Theresa Berendes say seven students have tested positive and nine were being tested on Wednesday. The remaining students were out after being deemed close contacts.

Starting Thursday, Resurrection Catholic School officials say they will be implementing the following protocols:

  • Masks are required to be worn in all indoor areas including classrooms by all faculty, staff, and students.
  • Social distancing of at least three feet will be maintained when possible in classrooms.
    • When three-feet social distance is maintained while wearing masks, no close contact tracing is required.
  • If three-feet social distancing cannot be achieved in the seating chart in a classroom, pods will be formed to limit the exposure to close contacts.
  • For students and staff who are fully vaccinated, we will follow CDC guidelines that if close contact, they will monitor for symptoms but will not have to quarantine.
  • Indoor athletics will require masks to be worn by all spectators, coaches, and athletes except for those athletes active on the court of play. Social distancing is encouraged inside the gym.
  • Grades 3-8 will eat their lunches in their classrooms to promote social distancing.
  • Grades PS – 2nd grade will eat their lunches in the cafeteria social distanced.
  • No visitors in school nor at school masses.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of fatal accident on Morgan Avenue.
EPD: Crews called to fatal accident on E. Morgan Ave.
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
CenterPoint power outages
Outages leave 2,700 in the dark in Evansville
DNR: Body pulled from Wabash River in Knox Co. identified
Ind. reports 3 new area COVID deaths, 158 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

North high school girls soccer program hosts St. Jude game
North high school girls soccer program hosts St. Jude game
Henderson County is searching for new drivers after a shortage has put strain on current drivers.
Henderson Co. Schools dealing with shortage of bus drivers
Resurrection Catholic School changing COVID policies following outbreak
Resurrection Catholic School changing COVID policies following outbreak
North high school girls soccer program hosts St. Jude game
North high school girls soccer program hosts St. Jude game