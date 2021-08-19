Resurrection Catholic School changing COVID policies following outbreak

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - School leaders at Resurrection Catholic School reported Wednesday evening that more than 50 students are out of school due to COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents, Father Jerry Pratt and Principal Theresa Berendes say seven students have tested positive and nine were being tested on Wednesday. The remaining students were out after being deemed close contacts.

Starting Thursday, Resurrection Catholic School officials say they will be implementing the following protocols:

Masks are required to be worn in all indoor areas including classrooms by all faculty, staff, and students.

Social distancing of at least three feet will be maintained when possible in classrooms. When three-feet social distance is maintained while wearing masks, no close contact tracing is required.

If three-feet social distancing cannot be achieved in the seating chart in a classroom, pods will be formed to limit the exposure to close contacts.

For students and staff who are fully vaccinated, we will follow CDC guidelines that if close contact, they will monitor for symptoms but will not have to quarantine.

Indoor athletics will require masks to be worn by all spectators, coaches, and athletes except for those athletes active on the court of play. Social distancing is encouraged inside the gym.

Grades 3-8 will eat their lunches in their classrooms to promote social distancing.

Grades PS – 2nd grade will eat their lunches in the cafeteria social distanced.

No visitors in school nor at school masses.

