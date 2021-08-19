North high school girls soccer program hosts St. Jude game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At halftime of the North girls soccer game against Central on Wednesday, a special recognition was displayed.

North head coach Kayla Smith is raising money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Cooper Chapman fought for three years at St. Jude after being given very little hope to live more than six months. Cooper and his family are close friends of Coach Smith, and have followed her soccer journey for years.

“It’s an amazing outpour of love,” Lonny Chapman, Cooper’s father said. “Coach Smith here at North just reached out to us and said, Hey, we’d like to do a benefit soccer game,’ which ironically was Cooper’s favorite sport when he was diagnosed.”

The team welcomed the Chapman family out to the field, along with another St. Jude child currently battling cancer, to give them the chance to tell their stories.

