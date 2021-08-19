North football focused on consistency heading into 2021 campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the high school season set to kick off this week, the North football team returns to the field with determination to build on its strength and depth.

The Huskies started last year firing on all cylinders, opening right out of the gate with a 5-0 record.

After the hot start, North trailed off and never seemed to find its footing, ending 5-5 to conclude its COVID-altered season in 2020.

Led by three-year starting quarterback Ethan Brawdy and a strong returning defense, North head coach Joey Paridaen encourages the Huskies to fight through the season with one clear focus.

“Consistency, we’ve got to have that consistent play from top to bottom,” Paridaen said. “I think those are things we’ve definitely been focusing on. Our kids understand that. They know we’re still in a question mark season. Every week’s kind of up in the air, so we are just going to be thankful for each game we get, and make sure we make the best of it each and every Friday night.”

As for the senior signal-caller, Brawdy attempts to guide this year’s squad by urging his teammates to never be satisfied.

“Its been a long time since we’ve been 5-0 and we didn’t really know what to do,” Brawdy said. “Just never be satisfied, always go for the next win, try and go 1-0 every week. That’s how we stay on track.”

North is slated to open the year on the road against Castle on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.