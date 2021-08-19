Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

New Hampshire hermit secures housing for winter

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known as “River Dave” is no longer homeless.

One of his supporters posted on social media that temporary housing has been secured for David Lidstone through the winter while he decides whether to rebuild his cabin or accept some other housing.

The location is being kept secret to protect Lidstone’s privacy, Jodie Gedeon wrote in a statement.

There has been an outpouring of support for Lidstone after he was evicted by a landowner and jailed before his cabin burned down.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of fatal accident on Morgan Avenue.
Coroner releases identity of person killed in Morgan Ave. accident
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
CenterPoint power outages
Outages leave 2,700 in the dark in Evansville
DNR: Body pulled from Wabash River in Knox Co. identified
Ind. reports 3 new area COVID deaths, 158 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Rockport Elementary learning virtually this week due to COVID cases, quarantines
Rockport Elementary learning virtually this week due to COVID cases, quarantines
FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
LIVE: Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol
Ind. reports 256 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.
A meowing black cat proves it can be good luck by leading searchers to a missing woman.
Lucky black cat leads to owner's rescue