Muhlenberg Co. reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

This brings the countywide number to 3,756 total cases.

Muhlenberg County now has 215 active cases.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 12,402 cases, 201 deaths, 48.56% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,756 cases, 69 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,550 cases, 160 deaths

Ohio Co. - 2,976 cases, 57 deaths, 33.92% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 5,707 cases, 85 deaths, 37.62% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,725 cases, 25 deaths, 36.60% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,104 cases, 31 deaths, 40.80% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,735 cases, 17 deaths, 30.29% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 973 cases, 16 deaths, 47.78% vaccinated

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.