Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Kentucky man making waves with his mullet

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The mullet is more than a haircut to Beaver Dam resident Scott Collard, it’s a lifestyle.

“Everywhere I stop, people are like, ‘Man, that’s an awesome mullet,” Collard, a finalist in the USA Mullet Championships said. “Business in the front, party in the back. My party has been going on forever.”

The USA Mullet Championships began in 2020. This year, Collard is looking to claim the grand prize, $2,500, and a fortune of gifts from the competition’s sponsors, including a gold mullet trophy.

There are 25 finalists for the first, second and third-place awards. Some would think with such a large prize on the line, there would be tension within the community. But with great mullet, comes great community.

“It’s pretty stiff competition this year,” Collard said. “I’ve met a lot of them in the competition. We have mullet meet ups once a year. Last year, we met in Talladega, Alabama. This year, we met in Texas.”

To Collard, his mullet is his strength. He says one of his favorite stories growing up was Samson from the Bible. After he learned about how he got his power from his hair, he decided to let his grow out.

“It’s a lifestyle, the mullet goes with your lifestyle,” Collard said. “I’ve always been a person to speak my mind.”

He’s been called the “godfather of mullets.”

Can he bring home the gold? Time will tell.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of fatal accident on Morgan Avenue.
EPD: Crews called to fatal accident on E. Morgan Ave.
So far, the FDA is aware of 130 deaths and more than 220 illnesses that may be linked to food...
FDA says pet food company plant conditions may have led to hundreds of dogs’ illness or deaths
Khiry Waddell.
Affidavit: Man arrested after authorities find thousands of pills at apartment
EVSC adjusting mask requirements
Semi and truck crash on Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
NB 41 back open after crash in Gibson Co.

Latest News

KY COVID-19
Muhlenberg Co. reports 26 new COVID-19 cases
USI, UE students move into campus this week
USI, UE students move into campus this week
USI, UE students move into campus this week
USI, UE students move into campus this week
Deaconess Midtown Hospital sees more COVID-19 patients amid surge of COVID-19 Delta variant.
Deaconess reports being ‘extremely busy’ amid Delta surge