Indiana HS football teams dealing with COVID-19 cancellations ahead of opening week

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Despite being just the first week of the high school football season, game cancellations are starting to pop up due to COVID-19.

According to Boonville Athletics, Friday’s varsity football game and Saturday’s JV game against Paoli is canceled.

School athletic officials are working to find another opponent to schedule for this week.

14 News has also confirmed the Castle freshmen football game on Thursday is canceled due to several players in quarantine.

Warrick County School Corporation Superintendent Todd Lambert tells 14 News that one player has tested positive so far, but the others in quarantine are close contacts.

Lambert says the school corporation has a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases compared to this time last year, but quarantine numbers are actually much lower. He says being able to mask and contact trace at three feet, instead of six feet, appears to be keeping those close contacts down.

Castle’s varsity football game against North is still moving ahead as scheduled on Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

