Ind. reports 256 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

(wfie)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, Indiana health officials reported 3,713 new positive COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths statewide.

This brings the pandemic total in the state to 813,046 cases and 13,783 deaths.

The state map shows 256 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 64 new cases in Warrick County, 39 new cases in Spencer County, 27 new cases in Dubois County, 20 new cases in both Gibson and Posey counties, 14 new cases in Pike County and 12 new cases in Perry County.

None of the newly reported deaths were from our area.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department is helping you get your vaccine.

On Thursday, a mobile clinic will be at Cut Rate Market on Lincoln Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to noon and then again from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Grocery Outlet on Fulton.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 25,507 cases, 410 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,608 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 8,936 cases, 158 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,110 cases, 40 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,078 cases, 37 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 5,029 cases, 97 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,619 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,542 cases, 35 deaths

