Henderson Co. Schools dealing with shortage of bus drivers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools are facing a shortage of bus drivers, increasing the strain on current drivers.

The buses are all ready to go, but Henderson County has a persistent problem: how to get people behind the wheel.

School officials say the district is short 16-18 drivers to cover all their routes.

“Plus it would be nice to have some subs,” Henderson County Schools Director of Transportation Wes Alexander said. “Also in case, you know, somebody gets ill.”

14 News received a call from a parent of a Henderson County student who says a bus their child was riding was so packed, students had to stand in the aisle on the way to school.

School officials say this is legal in the state of Kentucky, and with drivers having to run double or even triple their normal routes, this has become necessary to get kids to class.

“We don’t like to do it, but in the position we’re in right now, we have to to be able to transport the kids and to do it as safe as we can,” Alexander said.

School officials are unsure why the shortage is happening, but they say their district is not the only one affected by it.

“I know everybody’s hiring from food services, to school buses, to municipal buildings, to private industry,” Alexander said. “Everybody seems to be looking for people to come in and join the team and be part of their organizations.”

Henderson County Schools is running a training program to get new drivers on the road, but district leaders are still on the lookout for more people to get behind the wheel.

“If there’s anybody looking for a position or career change, the doors are open for Henderson County Schools,” Alexander said.

School officials say masks are required on buses, and they are sanitizing the buses between routes as well to keep students safe.

For those interested in applying for open jobs with Henderson County Schools, click here.

You can also apply by calling Henderson County Schools at (270) 831-5120.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.