Evansville man arrested on neglect charges

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing neglect charges after police say they found trash and feces throughout a mobile home with several children around.

Police say they were called to the area of Redwood and Everglades for an argument just after 11 Wednesday morning.

Officers say they say cockroaches and feces on the floor and they couldn’t walk without stepping on trash.

A report says three children were there.

Officers asked 24-year-old Caleb Collins when the children’s birthdays were. He said he did not know.

Collins is charged with three counts of neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Police say those illegal items were easily accessible for the children.

A police report shows a woman who lived there was arrested the night before on different charges.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

