Evansville City Council President Ron Beane tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council President Ron Beane says he has a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Beane posted to Facebook on Wednesday, saying although vaccinated, he began showing symptoms on Monday and was tested on Tuesday. Beane says his test results came back positive Wednesday afternoon.

He says his symptoms have been manageable so far, but he doesn’t know when or where he contracted the virus, or how many people he exposed before showing symptoms.

Beane ended the post by encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

