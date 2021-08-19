Birthday Club
EPD launches lateral transfer program

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has a new program for officers who transfer from another agency.

The later transfer program is for officers who have graduated from a certified police academy and are actively serving in a law enforcement agency.

Officials say potential lateral transfer officers must complete the applicant testing that’s required of new hires.

They also must complete a medical exam if they are not already members of the INPRS 1977 Police and Fire Pension and Disability Fund.

Once a potential lateral transfer officer meets all applicant testing requirements, they say the officer shall go to the top of the hiring list.

Lateral officers will complete a one-year probationary period and complete the field training program.

According to a press release, lateral officers may enter employment with salary and vacation benefits up to those of an eight-year EPD officer, dependent on the number of full years of service that such officer has had with another agency.

Officials say “transferred” years of service are for salary and vacation purposes only and do not apply to promotions, specialty unit eligibility and shift bids.

They tell us a $2,500 bonus will be paid to each lateral officer when they complete their one-year probationary period and again after their third year of service.

You can fill out an application on Evansville Police Department’s website under the “Become An Officer” tab.

