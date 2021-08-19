Crews respond to Evansville apartment fire Wed. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire crews were called to an apartment fire Wednesday night.

It was on South Green River Road at the Omega Apartments.

Investigators say a resident called 911 after hearing a smoke detector alarm in a nearby apartment.

Crews say once they got inside that apartment, they located a man inside the bedroom.

That person was taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.