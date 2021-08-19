Crews respond to Evansville apartment fire Wed. night
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire crews were called to an apartment fire Wednesday night.
It was on South Green River Road at the Omega Apartments.
Investigators say a resident called 911 after hearing a smoke detector alarm in a nearby apartment.
Crews say once they got inside that apartment, they located a man inside the bedroom.
That person was taken to the hospital.
Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.
No other injuries were reported.
