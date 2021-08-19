Colorado Ave. closed at First Ave. due to water main improvement project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert continues Thursday in Evansville.

Colorado Avenue is closed at First Avenue.

That closure is blocking access for northbound traffic trying to turn into Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Southbound traffic can’t get to Colorado going east.

That’ll be closed for several more days.

It’s part of the ongoing water main improvement project.

