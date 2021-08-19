Birthday Club
Colorado Ave. closed at First Ave. due to water main improvement project

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert continues Thursday in Evansville.

Colorado Avenue is closed at First Avenue.

That closure is blocking access for northbound traffic trying to turn into Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Southbound traffic can’t get to Colorado going east.

That’ll be closed for several more days.

It’s part of the ongoing water main improvement project.

