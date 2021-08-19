Birthday Club
BREAKING: Missing Plymouth 11-month-old found dead

Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say 11-month-old Mercedes Lain of Plymouth was found dead near Starke County in a densely forested area.

Officials made the announcement at a press briefing Thursday morning at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. A Silver Alert for her disappearance that was issued back on Sunday, Aug. 15, when she was initially reported missing, was canceled minutes before the briefing began.

Prosecutors say Justin Lee Miller, 37, had led authorities to her body. Miller had previously been taken into custody and has now been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.

Police had said Miller was a family friend and was supposed to babysit Mercedes for a few days. Miller was supposed to bring her back on Sunday. But when she wasn’t brought back, Mercedes’ parents tried calling multiple times. Miller reportedly told them he went to the Economy Inn to drop Mercedes off, but since they were not there, he reportedly left the baby with a woman he did not really know.

Police found him early Monday morning in Starke County without Mercedes.

The child’s parents, Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn, were arrested Monday and charged with neglect of a dependent.

Police Chief David Bacon says both Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn are both being charged with...
Police Chief David Bacon says both Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn are both being charged with neglect of a dependent.

Prosecutors say a hearing could come as soon as tomorrow.

